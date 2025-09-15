iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stake Raised by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 391.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 50,727 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

