Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,529 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after buying an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after purchasing an additional 890,971 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479,820 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,682,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,505,000 after purchasing an additional 221,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

