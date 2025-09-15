Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 94.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,940 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $81.90 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

