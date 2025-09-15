Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,893.34 ($39.23) and last traded at GBX 2,886 ($39.13), with a volume of 592860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,827.99 ($38.35).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,150.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,166.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,454.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,180.41.

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

