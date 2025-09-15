Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 312,296,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,099% from the average session volume of 14,200,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Trading Up 26.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -206.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

