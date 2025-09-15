Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $41.70 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,304 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 3.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $41,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 14,838.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in RTX by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after buying an additional 1,117,506 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $155.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average of $140.74. The firm has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

