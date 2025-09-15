Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Update

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE opened at $28.52 on Monday. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $375.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Interface

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

In other Interface news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $673,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 145,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,610.85. The trade was a 14.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Poppens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 124,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,462.24. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,573 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 410,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 96,669 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Interface by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Interface by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Interface by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Interface by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 404,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TILE. Wall Street Zen raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

