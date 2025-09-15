Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in International Business Machines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $253.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.96.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

