Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Sold by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.8% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after acquiring an additional 408,821 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 930,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,064,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $11,612,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $85.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

