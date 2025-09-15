FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Sold by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.0%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 328.21%.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

