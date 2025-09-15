Hickory Point Bank & Trust Purchases 400 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Hickory Point Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 0.8% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $471.35 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $386.42 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.39.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

