Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after buying an additional 53,494 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

