Hickory Point Bank & Trust Purchases 334 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $86.99 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

