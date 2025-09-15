Hickory Point Bank & Trust Takes $201,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $471.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

