Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 260 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $126,057,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $111,722,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,985,000 after buying an additional 984,403 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3,597.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,723,000 after buying an additional 933,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $73.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

