NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEXT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get NextDecade alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NEXT

NextDecade Price Performance

NextDecade stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. NextDecade has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $12.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.35.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NextDecade by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.