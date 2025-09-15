Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

NYSE A opened at $123.19 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average of $115.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 29.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 768,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

