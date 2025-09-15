Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases Shares of 1,750 eBay Inc. $EBAY

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $90.80 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,729,847.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $666,714.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,788,151.96. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,801 shares of company stock valued at $14,763,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

