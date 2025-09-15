Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Research analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Canaan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canaan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Canaan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $307.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. Canaan has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 92.49% and a negative net margin of 77.01%.The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. Canaan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canaan will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaan declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Canaan by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,808,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,019 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Canaan by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,941,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 525,772 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Canaan by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,325,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 949,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Canaan by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 977,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

