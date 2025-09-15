Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage on Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Analysts at Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 61.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRRK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 0.5%

SRRK stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 20,316 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $654,987.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,016.80. The trade was a 45.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $828,833.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 115,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,647.80. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,654 shares of company stock worth $2,299,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 288.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 6.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.5% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,192,000 after purchasing an additional 251,638 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

