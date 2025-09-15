UBS Group Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $1,640.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,101.71.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 3.3%

FICO stock opened at $1,544.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,477.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,727.21. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,153,015. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.