Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after buying an additional 1,964,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $306,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,961,000 after buying an additional 1,143,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,592,000 after purchasing an additional 944,731 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,055,000 after purchasing an additional 926,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.67.

NYSE:PNC opened at $202.15 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.42. The company has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

