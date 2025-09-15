inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

inTEST Stock Up 1.7%

INTT stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 81,416 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

