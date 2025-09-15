inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2025

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTTGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

inTEST Stock Up 1.7%

INTT stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 81,416 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About inTEST

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.