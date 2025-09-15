UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $287.00 to $297.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Equifax stock opened at $256.46 on Monday. Equifax has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

