Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Purchased by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 980.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 265,541.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 502,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,784,000 after acquiring an additional 501,873 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 676.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,711,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175,140.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 182,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,038,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.7%

COKE opened at $121.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.21 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 8.43%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.