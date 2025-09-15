Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,877 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $275.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $293.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.