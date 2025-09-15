Davis Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $375.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $159.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.70. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.75 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.12.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

