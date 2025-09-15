iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Shares Purchased by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $267.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.88. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $268.02.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

