Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 167.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,117,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $109.80 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $119.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

