Davis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Davis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BAH opened at $104.62 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

