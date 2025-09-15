Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) & Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Financial Contrast

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) and Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Northern Technologies International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Northern Technologies International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kronos Worldwide and Northern Technologies International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 2 0 0 0 1.00 Northern Technologies International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.52%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kronos Worldwide is more favorable than Northern Technologies International.

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Northern Technologies International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.89 billion 0.37 $86.20 million $0.58 10.40 Northern Technologies International $85.27 million 0.86 $5.41 million $0.30 25.87

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Technologies International. Kronos Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Technologies International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kronos Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Northern Technologies International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kronos Worldwide pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Technologies International pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Northern Technologies International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide 3.57% 8.04% 3.50% Northern Technologies International 3.46% 3.38% 2.66%

Risk and Volatility

Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Technologies International has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kronos Worldwide beats Northern Technologies International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; specialty chemicals for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices, as well as for use in natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand. The company provides a portfolio of bio-based and certified compostable polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand. In addition, it offers on-site and technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. It sells its products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets through direct sales force, network of independent distributors, agents, manufacturer's sales representatives, and strategic partners. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, Minnesota.

