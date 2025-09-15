Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Critical Survey

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Schneider National shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Schneider National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schneider National and Dynagas LNG Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider National $5.29 billion 0.79 $117.00 million $0.70 34.04 Dynagas LNG Partners $156.40 million 0.91 $51.55 million $1.12 3.45

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Schneider National has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider National and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider National 2.29% 4.39% 2.70% Dynagas LNG Partners 35.60% 16.11% 6.93%

Dividends

Schneider National pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Schneider National pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Schneider National has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Dynagas LNG Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Schneider National and Dynagas LNG Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider National 0 9 5 1 2.47 Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Schneider National currently has a consensus price target of $27.36, suggesting a potential upside of 14.80%. Given Schneider National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Schneider National is more favorable than Dynagas LNG Partners.

Summary

Schneider National beats Dynagas LNG Partners on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations. The Intermodal segment provides door-to-door container on flat car services through a combination of rail and dray transportation using company-owned containers, chassis, and trucks. The Logistics segment offers asset-light freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services to manage and move its customers' freight. The company leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company drivers and owner-operators. Schneider National, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

