Greenhaven Associates Inc. Acquires 39,334 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares during the period. Toll Brothers makes up about 9.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.71% of Toll Brothers worth $639,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 218.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of TOL stock opened at $143.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.61. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 118,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,533,880.45. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

