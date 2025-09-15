Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 354,300 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the August 15th total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $90.02 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.5418 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
