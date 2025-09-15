Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 354,300 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the August 15th total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $90.02 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.5418 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 147,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,759,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,063,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.