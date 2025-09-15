Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,170 to GBX 2,220 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 2,145 to GBX 2,192 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,770 price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,976.75.

LON:BA opened at GBX 1,981 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,415.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,813.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,758.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 34.70 earnings per share for the quarter. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities analysts expect that BAE Systems will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current year.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

