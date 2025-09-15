VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 946,400 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the August 15th total of 607,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1,068.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $3.39 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.06% and a negative net margin of 6,777.08%.The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

