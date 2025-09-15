22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 104,600 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the August 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 939,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.81. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $1,571.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($13.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.89). The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 80.22% and a negative return on equity of 344.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 255.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 7.47% of 22nd Century Group worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on XXII. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Saturday, August 30th.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

