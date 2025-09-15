Short Interest in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Decreases By 38.5%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WesBanco stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

WesBanco Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ WSBCP opened at $25.22 on Monday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

