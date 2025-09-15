Livelsberger Financial Advisory Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CVS Health Trading Up 0.4%
CVS opened at $75.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $75.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.30%.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
