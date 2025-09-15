NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 4,342 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 329,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $660.72 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $662.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $640.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.37. The company has a market capitalization of $665.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

