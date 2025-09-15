iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.3%

BATS USMV opened at $94.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

