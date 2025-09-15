Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $941.3529.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $754.90 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $942.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $741.03 and its 200 day moving average is $775.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $714.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

