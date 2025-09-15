Goldstone Financial Group LLC Buys 1,612 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,873,000 after buying an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.