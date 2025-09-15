NBC Securities Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total transaction of $5,919,039.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,538 shares in the company, valued at $108,417,953.80. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,790 shares of company stock worth $34,304,947. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXON. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 target price (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $756.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $688.38. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.70, a P/E/G ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $375.71 and a 1 year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

