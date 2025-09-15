NBC Securities Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $482.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $226.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.93.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

