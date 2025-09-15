Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $298.49 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.51 and a 200 day moving average of $268.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

