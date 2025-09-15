Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 480 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.