Webster Bank N. A. Sells 737 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 162,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $92.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.