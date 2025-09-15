Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 222 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $96.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

