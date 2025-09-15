Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $97.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

